Curator joins call for dismissal of Melissa Click

COLUMBIA (AP) — A member of the board of curators for the four-campus University of Missouri system has joined the call for an assistant professor at the Columbia campus to be fired over a videotaped clash with reporters.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Curator David Steelman of Rolla described Melissa Click as "an embarrassment." But speaking before a meeting Wednesday, Steelman noted that he's not chairman of the board and isn't able to put her continued employment on a future agenda.

Click garnered national attention after she confronted a student photographer. The photographer was filming after the university system's president and the Columbia campus' chancellor resigned amid protests over what some saw as indifference to racial issues.

Click didn't immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.