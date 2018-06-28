Curator out after racial sensitivity of exhibit questioned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The chief curator of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is stepping down amid tensions from an exhibition that was criticized as racially insensitive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jeffrey Uslip, who came to St. Louis in 2014, is leaving for another institution. Museum spokesman Eddie Silva declined to say where Uslip is going because that museum wants to announce the news itself.

The exhibit in question featured the work of artist Kelley Walker. Black artists criticized the choice and treatment of imagery showing 1960s black civil rights protesters and black women on magazines smeared in toothpaste and chocolate.

The museum plans a national search for Uslip's replacement.