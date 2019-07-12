Curators approve Lincoln University budget, job cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University will operate next fiscal year with a budget that is $3 million less than last year and includes 48 job losses.
The Board of Curators on Thursday approved a budget of $33.5 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
President Kevin Rome says the 48 job reductions will include 15.5 teaching positions and 32.5 staff jobs. Some of those are unfilled positions. The school in Jefferson City has not said who will lose their jobs.
The budget was based on Gov. Eric Greitens' original proposal to cut 10 percent from core funds of each Missouri public college and university and included a proposal to use $500,000 from the university's reserve funds. The budget cuts were later reduced to 6.58 percent.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
in
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The nationwide search for Columbia's city manager is nearing an end. The two finalists for city manager met with... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One of three dogs trapped in a home during a fire died, the Jefferson City Fire Department... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers soon will no longer be required to get inspections on vehicles less than... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College has been recognized as one of the best fashion schools in the world, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman accused of kidnapping her child in a custody dispute is back in Boone County after her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A hearing concerning a student data breach at Jefferson City Public Schools lasted over eleven hours Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Hatfield, 47, Monday morning. He was later charged with second degree murder... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage Wednesday night of an armed robbery that happened at Vichy... More >>
in