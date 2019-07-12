Curators approve Lincoln University budget, job cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University will operate next fiscal year with a budget that is $3 million less than last year and includes 48 job losses.

The Board of Curators on Thursday approved a budget of $33.5 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

President Kevin Rome says the 48 job reductions will include 15.5 teaching positions and 32.5 staff jobs. Some of those are unfilled positions. The school in Jefferson City has not said who will lose their jobs.

The budget was based on Gov. Eric Greitens' original proposal to cut 10 percent from core funds of each Missouri public college and university and included a proposal to use $500,000 from the university's reserve funds. The budget cuts were later reduced to 6.58 percent.