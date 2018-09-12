Curators Consider More Control Over Missouri Athletics

COLUMBIA - Continued fallout from Quin Snyder's forced resignation as University of Missouri men's basketball coach has led to a plan for greater, but limited oversight of campus athletics by curators. UM System President Elson Floyd has crafted a proposal that would preserve the authority of Columbia Chancellor Brady Deaton to oversee athletics while increasing reporting requirements to Floyd and the board of 10 political appointees. Deaton and his counterparts at the Rolla, Kansas City and St. Louis campuses would be required to submit annual reports that track graduation rates by sport. They would also list exceptions to admission requirements and detail the athletic departments' financial health. Contracts for head coaches and athletic directors would require annual performance reviews. That includes beleaguered Columbia campus athletic director Mike Alden, whose job status remains a source of public speculation. Curators will consider the proposed executive order at their regular meeting this Friday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.