Curators Continue Search

The Board of Curators is not only looking at educators but also leaders in business, and non-profit organizations. The board is just starting to contact prospective candidates.

The board met Wednesday evening with their search firm to discuss possible candidates. Baker Associates, an executive recruiting firm from Atlanta is heading up the search.

While the meeting was a closed dinner event, discussion about the new president created quite a buzz.

"They would have to be a hyphenated leadership and vision. Leadership to manage the institution, vision to think about its future," Executive Recruiter Jerry Baker said.

Every decision in the process is viewed as an important one.

"The new president is going to have a profound impact on the University of Missouri system for twenty-five years out and we take this very seriously. And we're going to do the job and we're going to do it the right way," Chairman of the Board of Curators Don Walsworth said.

Other issues on the agenda for the Curators' three day meeting include a possible tuition increase and changing the name of University of Missouri-Rolla.