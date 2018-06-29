Curators Discuss Tuition Increase for MU Students

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators discussed a possible tuition hike at a meeting in St. Louis Thursday. The board looked at documents which say the university wants "to keep (any) increase to single digits." The meeting will wrap up Friday, but the earliest the curators could vote on this would be their regularly scheduled meeting in January.



The estimated tuition for an in-state undergraduate taking 14 hours stands at $8,500 a semester for the 2010-2011 school year. That does not include room and board, books and supplies, or personal transportation. One Manchester, Mo. native does not want to see the tuition go into effect.



"Since my age, I'm getting older, and I need to get a job. That will probably affect that," senior Lauren Moore said. "Competition for jobs is a different thing."



The MU logo on a resume attracts many to the school. Another student feels thankful a tuition increase won't impact whether or not his family can afford the school.



"I'm pretty fortunate my parents pay for my college," junior Tim Kotovsky said. "It's definitely kind of closing the door on some of the people from other classes."



Kotovsky and Moore, both in-state residents, don't have to worry about tuition increases exceeding $20,000 like out-of-state residents would. A 14 credit hour out-of-state undergrad pays $19,690 right now in tuition alone. While Kotovsky worries about what might happen to students with smaller amounts of income, he also understands why the university might have to make the increase.



"It has to happen at some time," Kotovsky said. "Their costs are going up and obviously everybody's heard of studies where tuition is going to increase and double in the next 25 years. It's going along with that trend which is going to happen eventually."



A budget report which came out today says a gap exists of about $105 million between what the university would like and how much it has.