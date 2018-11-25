Curators give initial approval to MU head football coach contract

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved the initial contract terms for new MU Head Football Coach Barry Odom. Odom replaced Gary Pinkel as head coach after Pinkel announced his retirement to fight non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

On Friday, the board approved a memorandum of understanding, which outlined a majority of the contract. The contract still needed to be finalized and fully executed.

The agreement called for Odom to be paid a guaranteed $2.35 million annually, which included a base salary of $450,000, plus a guaranteed non-salary $1.9 million. That included payment for things like radio and television appearances, public relations appearances, and apparel rights.

After Pinkel's last negotiation, he had a guaranteed salary of $4.02 million annually.

"I'm very grateful to Mack Rhoades, Chancellor Hank Foley, President Mike Middleton, the Board of Curators and the entire university administration for this opportunity," Odom said in a news release.

Odom's final contract would also include incentives worth up to $1.5 million each year. Those incentives would include academic performance, social responsibility, athletic performance and coaching recognition. Those incentives were not finalized by the curators' approval Friday.

Additionally, Odom could receive a $250,000 non-salary increase if the MU Tigers won a conference championship, and a $250,000 increase if Mizzou participated in a "New Year's Six" bowl game.

The contract went into effect Dec. 3, 2015 and was set to run through Feb. 28, 2021, with a mutual option for a two-year extension.