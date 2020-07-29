Curators vote to consolidate UM president, MU chancellor roles

COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators voted in a special meeting Tuesday to combine the positions of UM system president and MU chancellor.

Mun Choi has been serving as both UM system president and interim MU chancellor. Effective Tuesday, he will serve in the the combined role indefinitely.

The Board of Curators said the consolidation is in "the best interest of the System and its four campuses to implement specific actions for the purpose of strengthening academic and research quality, establishing greater mutually beneficial collaboration among the campuses and to identify areas where greater efficiencies can be realized, to eliminate unnecessary duplication and to take such other steps which will enhance administrative operational effectiveness, including cost efficiencies in carrying out the University’s important research and academic mission and the specific goals and missions of each of the four campuses," according to the resolution, which was passed unanimously, stated.

Curators met with nearly 300 constituents and groups prior to Tuesday's meeting.

"I think the most important thing to the curator was making sure that we considered what the what was in the best terms of the students, the faculty, the staff, our constituent groups, the administration," board member Michael Williams said.

The Board voted Tuesday to extend Choi's current contract for two years. The move will not come with an increased salary, board chair Julia Brncic said.

The resolution also comes with "substantial consolidations" throughout the UM system.

Leaders from other campuses had previously expressed worries that the consolidation would tip the balance of power in favor of MU.

The resolution also establishes a campus advisory council of chancellors from each campus within the UM system to meet monthly.

The board is working to create a standardized job description for the combined role. Central questions include:

What role and services should the UM System provide?

What should be the role of the President?

What should be the role of the Chancellors?

What will be the scope of the Council and how should it function within the parameters set forth herein?

What will the campus advisory committee advise on, how frequently will it meet with the Council, and who will serve on it?

Board members will have 120 days to finalize answers to these questions, according to the resolution.