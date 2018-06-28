Curators Upset By Statement

Lamb's statement was against a proposed constitutional amendment limiting research. The amendment, drafted by Cures Without Cloning, proposes that "no taxpayer dollars should be used to research or experiment using ... any part of a human organism derived from cloning or attempting to clone a human being."

Last month, Lamb released a statement saying the proposal assaults could permanently destroy the future of research in the state and its universities. Lamb says he has received numerous emails and messages from citizens in support of his statement, but not all of the curators are quick to pat him on the back.

"I've got a problem with not giving the board advanced notice of these types of resolutions" says MU curator David Wasinger. "Stem cell's not the issue... The issue is academic freedom and freedom of inquiry."

Lamb says each curator was sent a copy of his statement before it was released.

Ultimately, the Board of Curators voted 6-1, in favor of Lamb's statement.

Meanwhile, the curators are still searching for a new president. They say they've interviewed 200 to 300 people for the job so far.

"As I've said many times, we're looking for the best man or woman available to be the next president of the system, and we have some very outstanding candidates. Unfortunately, or fortunately, the process does take a while," says Don Walsworth, University of Missouri Curators President.

The curators hope to find a new president by the beginning of next year.