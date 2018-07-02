Curfews Considered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis aldermen will again discuss whether the city's curfew laws should be split up into different age brackets. Right now, everyone younger than 18 has to be in by midnight during the week and by 1 a.m. on the weekends. Alderman Craig Schmid's bill would make curfew earlier for younger kids. Under his plan, children under the age of five would have to be in by 8 p.m. Kids under eleven would have until 11 p.m. to stay out. The midnight curfew would remain for youths eleven and older. The legislation also contains exemptions for youths who are with adults or who are on their way home from a job. Similar legislation last year never came up for a vote.