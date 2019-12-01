Current and former players take to social media after Odom firing

COLUMBIA - After news came out this morning that Barry Odom would no longer be the head coach of the Missouri Tigers football team; several current and former players spoke out in support of Odom.

@Coach_Odom thank you for everything you’ve done for a program and for myself. Without you, I would have never had the opportunity to play in a Mizzou uniform. You have had a tremendous impact on my life well beyond football. — Cale (@cale_garrett) November 30, 2019

Today @MizzouFootball fired one of the greatest men that I know. I don’t support this at all! Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe Barry Odom has more wins than any former coach in 4 years at Mizzou. Ncaa ban up held and a True Son becomes the scapegoat. Smh! Good luck BO! — Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019