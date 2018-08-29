Current Cardinals earn Triple-A honors

ST. LOUIS - Tyler O'Neill and Dakota Hudson of the St. Louis Cardinals were named to the All-Pacific Coast League Team Monday afternoon.

Both O'Neill and Hudson are rookies in St. Louis, but each have spent the majority of the season with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds.

This is the first time in the history of the Redbirds that two players have been named to the All-PCL team in the same season.

O'Neill dominated Triple-A this season, slashing .311/.385/.693 while hitting 26 home runs with 63 RBI's in 64 games. Over 35 games in the Majors, he has a .282 average with 6 home runs.

Hudson had similarly strong numbers in Memphis, posting a 13-3 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts. He has also turned into a key piece of the resurgent Cardinal bullpen.

Over 14.1 innings with the Cardinals, Hudson has a 4-1 record with a 3.14 ERA, 8 strikeouts, and a 1.19 WHIP.