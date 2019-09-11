Current River State Park Hosting Kayak Clinics

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri state park known as a destination for summer float trips is the site of free weekly kayak clinics this month.

The two-hour lessons at Current River State Park are offered each Friday in July starting at 10 a.m. on the park's lower lake. Kayaks will be provided.

Clinic instructors are certified by the American Canoe Association and will teach basic paddle strokes, river safety and rescue techniques.

The sessions are limited to 12 participants and require advance registration. Call the park at 573-858-3015 to register or for more information.

The park is located 25 miles south of Salem or 15 miles north of Eminence on Missouri Highway 19.