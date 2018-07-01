Custom Home Shows Visitors Easy Ways to Go Green

COLUMBIA - Almost everything in the house is green -- not the color.

Smarr Custom Homes has created its second "Home of Possibilities" allowing visitors to see eco-friendly products in a real home setting. Kristen Smarr says the open houses are an opportunity for people to see what small things they can do to be more environmentally conscious. Things from window covers, to light bulbs, to wall paint are small things that can make a big difference.

"Sometimes the concept of green can be intimidating to people and so one of the things that we wanted to show people is there are small choices you can make that can have big impacts," Smarr said.

Smarr says many times people see products on television or in magazines they may think aren't actually available to them. This model home became an opportunity for local companies to showcase environment friendly products.

Wes Wise, commercial and residential salesman for DKB Showroom in Columbia, said a lot of the "green" products are used for commercial use rather than residential use. But he also says if residents invest in these products they can save money over time.

Smarr Custom Homes will hold open houses at the Home of Possibilities from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays until June 24th.