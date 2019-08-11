Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an argument with an employee.
Police say 23-year-old Aaron Mason, of Kansas City, died after the shooting Wednesday night in midtown Kansas City.
Capt. Tim Hernandez says Mason walked behind the counter to confront the employee during an argument and the two exchanged gunfire.
Gunshots were fired inside and outside the restaurant before Mason collapsed in the parking lot. He died later at a hospital.
The employee fled before police arrived.
The cause of the argument has not been released.
About a dozen customers and employees were inside the restaurant when police arrived. No one else was hurt.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Black & Women Owned Contractor and Business Expo strives to help people on the job hunt and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who might be at risk. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney announced 20-year-old Dimitriy N. Andreychenko from Springfield is facing a charge... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey, a Sioux Falls mother who was shot and killed while driving through... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics commission Friday indicating the formation of a... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores... More >>
in
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father urged St. Louis... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An incident in which a man carrying a firearm was arrested at a Walmart in Missouri on Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football fans can now continue the tailgating experience inside the stadium. On Friday, the university announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday in the north part of the city. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance --... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — 545 customers were without power in Miller County Thursday night. The Miller County Sheriff's Office said... More >>
in