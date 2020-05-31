Customer exposed to COVID-19 shares her experience with the salon

COLUMBIA - The Clip Joint Salon customer Andrea is grateful for how the company's confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were handled. She was exposed to the virus by her stylist, who tested positive a few days later.

The salon posted a statement on Facebook, announcing two of its stylists at the downtown location had tested positive for COVID-19. One stylist had been in contact with some clients while they were asymptomatic.

Andrea was one of those clients. To remain anonymous for her and the stylist's privacy, KOMU 8 is only using Andrea's first name.

"My stylist called me on Saturday immediately after she had tested positive," Andrea said. "Nobody knows how to handle all this foolishness, so the fact that they called me immediately makes me feel valued."

Andrea tested negative for the virus after learning she had potentially been exposed.

The salon requires both stylists and clients to wear a mask when receiving services and wait in their car unless they are actively with the stylist. Additionally, all surfaces are wiped down after each client.

"If we had not both been wearing masks I think the chance of me contracting something from her would have been enormously higher," Andrea said. "So the fact that we had both been wearing masks, as uncomfortable as it was, is I think what saved me."

City Manager John Glascock announced on Thursday Columbia businesses were not required to inform the public if an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Andrea explained that she believes people will have a more positive perspective because of the company's transparency.

"I'm more likely to continue going there because they were so open and honest about it," Andrea said. "If I had found out after the fact that it was covered up or hidden, that would make me trust them less."

Andrea said she has not had any Covid-19 symptoms. Meanwhile, the stylist who tested positive is quarantining at her home for two weeks.