Customer who stopped robbery with concealed carry weapon earns praise

26-year-old Elijah Devonta Carter is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and receiving stolen property.

BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who used a concealed weapon to stop a would-be robber is earning accolades on the Cooper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The customer told deputies the suspect, 26-year-old Elijah Devonta Carter, was acting suspiciously at the Eagle Stop on Steven Kole Court in Boonville. The customer said he saw Carter approach the register and demand money.

"The patron was able to intervene with his concealed firearm and held the suspect in the store until Law Enforcement arrived," the Facebook page said.

Two posts about the arrest have garnered more than 100 comments on the page.

Jennifer Surrat, who said her daughter was working in the store at the time, said, "We are so glad that someone took the time to pay attention and decided to return and help our daughter out.. she was very scared. So thank you once again to the citizen and the BPD for their help getting this taken care of quickly."

Dozens of people commented with their appreciation of the customer.

Kirt Lewis said, "Thank you to the armed citizen for being observant."

Kathy Pennypacker Kennel said, "What a brave citizen! Good job for prompt and proper arrest everyone!"

Some of the commenters focused on the concealed carry aspect of the case.

Sharon Ousley said, "A great example of proper conceal and carry. No rush to shoot and others put at risk."

Angela Lirley said, "And this is why gun laws should not be banned! Who knows what could have happened if he had not intervened!! Thank God everyone is ok!!

The Cooper County Sheriff's Office said Carter has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting and receiving stolen property.

His bond was set at $150,000 and he remained at the Cooper County Detention Center.