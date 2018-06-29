Customers Camp Out for Restaurant Opening

COLUMBIA - People lined the sidewalk early Thursday morning for the grand opening of Freebirds World Burrito in downtown Columbia.

The first 25 people in line at the restaurant at 10:30 a.m. will receive free burritos for a year. The restaurant opens to the public at 11:00 a.m.

The family that's first in line drove from Kansas City Wednesday to make sure they were in the first 25.

"We got here around 3:45 in the afternoon," Mindy Moritz said. "It's such a great deal."

One man showed up at 10:00 p.m. to find he was 26th in line.

"I'm kind of hoping that...people clear out or give up," Bryan Arri said.

Freebirds World Burrito has done this promotion at many of its restaurants.