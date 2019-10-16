Customers Can be Reimbursed for Buying a Naked Juice

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, September 02 2013 Sep 2, 2013 Monday, September 02, 2013 2:00:00 AM CDT September 02, 2013 in News
By: Lucas Geisler, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A class action lawsuit settlement with Naked Juice means anyone that's purchased the beverage in the past six years may be reimbursed.

The PepsiCo brand known for its "all-natural" fruit and vegetable-flavored drinks settled a lawsuit with a group of plaintiffs in California over the drink's alleged mislabeling. The plaintiffs in Pappas v. Naked Juice of Glendora, Inc. claimed Naked Juice falsely labeled their products as "all-natural" and "non-GMO." While Naked Juice still claims no wrongdoing, the settlement states the deal was reached after both sides evaluated the costs of the court battle.

The settlement requires Naked Juice pay $9 million for, among other costs, reimbursing people who have purchased the drink between September 27, 2007 and August 19, 2013. Those who wish to file a claim for reimbursement may visit the settlement website, created by California-based claims administrator Gilardi and Co.

The monetary reimbursement depends on two things: providing proof of purchase(s) and how much Naked Juice you've bought. If you can provide a receipt, you'll be reimbursed for the full amount of your purchases up to $75. If you cannot provide a receipt, you can still be reimbursed, but only up to $45. The amount you will receive without proof of purchase is scaled based on how much you've spent (see the scale here). According to the claim form, filing without proof of purchase "may be subject to audit, verification and Court review." The deadline to file a claim is December 17.

The settlement also requires Naked Juice to remove the "all-natural" and "all-natural fruit + boost" labels from their products. The drinks will also be tested by an independent laboratory, Eurofins GeneScan, to measure the levels of GMOs present in the drinks.

The U.S. District Court of Central California is scheduled to approve or deny the settlement on December 2. If approved, reimbursements will be sent 120 days later.

You can view the full settlement in Pappas v. Naked Juice of Glendora, Inc. and all its stipulations here.

More News

Grid
List

Police chase person after car crash
Police chase person after car crash
COLUMBIA — Police chased a person through Columbia Wednesday night after they said the suspect failed to stop for an... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:07:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
Galloway issues audit of funds under Department of Commerce and Insurance
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit Wednesday of the Insurance Dedicated Fund and the Insurance Examiners'... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

African American Heritage Trail markers unveiled in Columbia
African American Heritage Trail markers unveiled in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Sharp End Heritage Committee unveiled seven new markers Wednesday that will be placed on the African American... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel of Dallas... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

New campaign teams up with gun dealers to prevent suicides
New campaign teams up with gun dealers to prevent suicides
COLUMBIA - In an effort to decrease the number of suicides across the state, a non-profit group is teaming up... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:45:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
Man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender
MILLER COUNTY - A Tuscumbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for failure... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Three former Cole County EMS employees claim discrimination
Three former Cole County EMS employees claim discrimination
JEFFERSON CITY - Three former Cole County Emergency Medical Services employees filed lawsuits against the county on Monday, claiming discrimination... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Jefferson City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Missouri American Water customers in Jefferson City after... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Class-action lawsuit filed in response to Hyvee data breach
Class-action lawsuit filed in response to Hyvee data breach
COLUMBIA - A Pennsylvania law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Hy-Vee. The lawsuit comes after the grocery... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 1:31:00 PM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
DETROIT (AP) — Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative contract deal that could... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:05:35 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Cole County man dies in tractor crash
Cole County man dies in tractor crash
COLE COUNTY - A St. Thomas man is dead after a tractor crash Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:53:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

African American Heritage Trail markers to be unveiled Wednesday night
African American Heritage Trail markers to be unveiled Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - New trail markers identifying places of interest in the African American community are coming to the downtown Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:53:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

MU students to go to Hollywood with the Campus Movie Fest
MU students to go to Hollywood with the Campus Movie Fest
COLUMBIA - The local segment of a national student film competition called "Campus Movie Fest" (CMF) is starting Wednesday at... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, October 16 2019 Oct 16, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:52:00 AM CDT October 16, 2019 in News

Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
Racist message mimicking Gentry Middle School home page appears on Google
COLUMBIA - The Columbia school district is investigating after a racist image imitating the web site of Columbia's Gentry Middle... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 9:24:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus
MUPD: Sexual assault reported near campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) is investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend near... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate
Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate
COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took stage Tuesday night in Ohio while mid-Missouri viewers watched on television. The debate... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:44:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

MU sexual assault survey shows little change since 2015
MU sexual assault survey shows little change since 2015
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released the results Tuesday of a survey on the campus climate surrounding sexual assault... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News

State auditor says Missouri needs to be more prepared for recession
State auditor says Missouri needs to be more prepared for recession
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Tuesday Missouri is in no shape to handle a recession if financial... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 Tuesday, October 15, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT October 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
10pm 44°
11pm 44°
12am 42°
1am 40°