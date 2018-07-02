Customers Shop for Post-Christmas Sales
COLUMBIA - Stores in Mid-Missouri start the work week Monday with ways customers can save money. Many will put on their post Christmas sales specials for customers looking to get an early start on the next Christmas. Best Buy reportedly has deals on electronics. Some devices have been marked down 50 to 100 dollars there. Macy's also has a two day shopping sale where furniture, clothes, and kitchen supplies can be bought at discount prices.
While retail stores across the area started their sales Sunday, some in Columbia didn't know stores would be having them. One Walmart customer that came Sunday evening said he knew that the store did a lot of commercials, but he had never paid attention to them.
"I'm not really sure how they go about their advertising," Clint Gerlt said. "I know they do a lot of newspaper stuff like that, but I don't listen to the radio. I don't watch TV. I don't get the newspaper. As far as I'm concerned, it's all going to be lost on me."
Some retail experts thought more people than normal would hit up stores the day after Christmas, especially since December 26 fell on a Sunday. Not too many stores in Columbia saw the long lines though, just like many of the stores at the Columbia Mall the day before Christmas. KOMU did not know of any businesses in the area with shoppers waiting outside the doors for places to be open. In some stores across the country, customers waited at the doors as early as 6 a.m. Sunday.
While retail stores across the area started their sales Sunday, some in Columbia didn't know stores would be having them. One Walmart customer that came Sunday evening said he knew that the store did a lot of commercials, but he had never paid attention to them.
"I'm not really sure how they go about their advertising," Clint Gerlt said. "I know they do a lot of newspaper stuff like that, but I don't listen to the radio. I don't watch TV. I don't get the newspaper. As far as I'm concerned, it's all going to be lost on me."
Some retail experts thought more people than normal would hit up stores the day after Christmas, especially since December 26 fell on a Sunday. Not too many stores in Columbia saw the long lines though, just like many of the stores at the Columbia Mall the day before Christmas. KOMU did not know of any businesses in the area with shoppers waiting outside the doors for places to be open. In some stores across the country, customers waited at the doors as early as 6 a.m. Sunday.
More News
Grid
List
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in