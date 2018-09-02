Customs: Fake Super Bowl Jerseys Seized in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal customs officials say bogus Super Bowl jerseys are among $3.4 million in counterfeit goods that have been seized from shipping hubs at two Ohio airports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday the jerseys and other items were seized over the past nine days at the DHL hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and the UPS hub at Louisville International Airport.

A Customs spokeswoman says most of the items were jerseys but the fake goods included other clothing and consumer electronics.

Officers seized about 22,600 items with an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of $2.9 million at the DHL hub. That's what the goods would have cost if they'd been genuine.

About 37,900 items valued at about $510,000 were confiscated at the UPS hub.