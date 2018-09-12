Cutting Out the Middle Man

The Food and Drug Administration is considering allowing people to buy prescription drugs from pharmacists instead of getting prescriptions from their doctor.



If the FDA decides to adopt the "behind the counter" designation for some drugs, pharmacists could dispense medication for migraines, allergies and high cholesterol without prescriptions.



The FDA hopes that bypassing the physician, essentially taking out the middle man, will lower costs for consumers.



Pam Spangler makes frequent trips to the doctor's office and the pharmacy, and sees the potential benefit of such a policy.



"I go quite often cause I have a son with CP (Cerebral Palsy), so naturally he's on many prescriptions for seizures," says Spangler.



Spangler says that cutting the doctor out of the equation would not only be more convenient, but would lower costs.



Pharmacist Bill Morrissey agrees.



"Sometimes a pharmacist is maybe more accessible to the public, you know you can more walk into a pharmacy and get to speak with a pharmacist," says Morrissey.