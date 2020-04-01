CVC To Unveil New Brand

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new destination brand for St. Louis will be unveiled today. The Convention and Visitors Commission will reveal the new brand image during its annual meeting today at America's Center. CVC officials say St. Louis has struggled to position itself among other groups and cities. A brand is defined by the American Marketing Association as a name, term, sign, symbol or design intended to identify or differentiate one product or service.