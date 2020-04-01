CVC To Unveil New Brand
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new destination brand for St. Louis will be unveiled today. The Convention and Visitors Commission will reveal the new brand image during its annual meeting today at America's Center. CVC officials say St. Louis has struggled to position itself among other groups and cities. A brand is defined by the American Marketing Association as a name, term, sign, symbol or design intended to identify or differentiate one product or service.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges,... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University took steps to help rural Missouri medical professionals in the midst of COVID-19 by donating... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - COMO Youth Soccer and Sporting Columbia started hosting daily practices using Zoom back when school got canceled. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Postponing Tokyo 2020 will have provided a sense of relief to many Olympians but the delay in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School district announced Wednesday it's putting classes on pause through the end of the week... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the weather gets warmer and plants continue to bloom, season allergies will become more of an issue... More >>
in
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Graham McCaulley about how the ongoing pandemic has affected... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For Scott Denson, music is his escape from reality. And, during this global pandemic he knew he wasn't... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a 2018 law banning public union workers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon. At the press conference, he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the charge to make face shields for healthcare workers as the nation is... More >>
in
If you are feeling anxious about COVID-19, you're not alone. A new survey from the American Psychiatric Association reveals more... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers were originally scheduled to be back at the capitol Jefferson City this week after their spring... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This is the first week Columbia Public Schools is delivering meals for students as school is held at... More >>
in
DC —Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley joined a bipartisan group of 121 members of Congress in sending a letter... More >>
in