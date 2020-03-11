CVS Pharmacy to acquire 110 Schnucks pharmacies

COLUMBIA - CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will be acquiring Schnuck Markets Inc.’s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, according to a press release.

CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and being operation of 99 of the pharmacies and will brand them as CVS Pharmacy. Additionally, they will acquire the prescription files from 11 Schnucks pharmacies and transfer them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations, according to the release.

Representatives for both Schnucks and CVS could not determine the forthcoming status of the Columbia and Jefferson City Schnucks.

We are excited to welcome @cvspharmacy to Schnucks! Read the news release about the agreement to rebrand and operate the Schnucks Pharmacies within our stores across the Midwest. https://t.co/zgUMtKvegT pic.twitter.com/aAgrDpICHU — Schnucks (@SchnuckMarkets) March 10, 2020

"By opening CVS Pharmacy locations within Schnucks stores, we’re increasing access to high quality care and meeting customers where they are," John Roberts, executive vice president and chief operating office of CVS Health, said. "Schnucks is a best-in class grocer and we’re honored to partner with them to bring our best-in-class pharmacy capabilities to their customers.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter.