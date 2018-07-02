CVS plans 360-job Kansas City distribution center

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Drugstore chain CVS Pharmacy says it plans to build a Kansas City, Missouri, distribution center, creating an expected 360 jobs.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced the 762,000-square-foot project Wednesday, saying it's headed to 71 acres of the Skyport Industrial Park.

The planned center will serve more than 370 CVS stores in the Midwest. CVS already has 18 distribution centers nationwide.

CVS expects to break ground on the project in January, with an expected opening in 2018.

The cost of the project was not released.