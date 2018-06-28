Cyber Crime Crackdown

The sheriff's department also hopes to prevent online fraud such as e-mail and investment scams, as well as working with other agencies on the task force to fight child pornography.

"We hope to be able to go out broader in the community and do community education both to parents and to kids on how to avoid becoming victimized," Anderson added.

The Columbia Police Department said it's interested in the program.

"We agree that there is a need, and we think that this is the type of crime we're going to continue to see an increase in," said Chief Randy Boehm, "and so we do need to be prepared to deal with that."

Interested agencies will meet again next Monday.