Cyber crimes task force investigates Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated an apartment at the Lakewood Apartment Complex Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boone County Sheriff's Department Sergeant Tracy Cleeton, Detective Tracy Perkins with Cyber Crimes was helping with an FBI investigation.

People appeared to be going in and out of a room near apartment 218.

According to Signal Security, the investigators had left the scene by 5:15 p.m.