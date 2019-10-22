Cyber Crimes Unit Says Suspect Wanted Sex with Child

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 25 2013 Jul 25, 2013 Thursday, July 25, 2013 10:46:00 AM CDT July 25, 2013 in News
By: Michelle Schuelke, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - A man accused of setting up payment to have sex with a young girl was charged with multiple sexual offenses, including attempted statutory rape.

29-year-old Jeremy Bappert was arrested Thursday after an undercover operation by the Cyber Crimes Task Force of the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said a cell phone seized at the time featured pornography of children possibly of as young as toddlers.

Other charges against Bappert include distribution of child pornography, the possession of child pornography, attempted statutory sodomy, and a felony offense of patronizing prostitution.

According to a press release, a tip from a local resident prompted the investigation during the the first week of July.  Investigators were told Bappert was allegedly offering money to have sexual contact with a young child.

Cyber Crimes Task Force investigators began the sting operation by having someone pose as the mother of a child who would allow sexual contact with the child for money.

Bappert allegedly tried to negotiate payment for service over the next few weeks.  Investigators said he also sent pornographic pictures of a 9-year-old girl to the decoy mother, in an attempt to gain trust.

Investigators said arrangements were made for Bappert to meet the decoy mother at a specific Columbia location Thursday morning. Investigators said Bappert planned to give the woman the agreed upon payment.

Bappert was arrested at the arranged meeting site. The cell phone seized allegedly contained more than 20 photographs of child pornography.

Bappert was in the Boone County Jail waiting on formal charges to be filed by the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A bond was not immediately set.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia approved an increase in funding for Job Point's affordable houses on Monday. Job... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:46:03 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a proposed framework for a global settlement that could resolve lawsuits against five companies... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 4:16:38 AM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back. Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
COLUMBIA - A unanimous vote by the Columbia City Council Monday night decided School Resource Officers (SROs) will have another... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for a Missouri group pushing to expand access to voting argued in... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
CALIFORNIA — California police chief Shane Templeton has announced he will resign from his position on October 31. This... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center was recognized Monday for a fourth consecutive Magnet® recognition. Magnet is the highest honor... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Monday people should be wary of someone spoofing the department's main... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A clinic quietly constructed in southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
FULTON - U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is pushing for legislation that could offer more mobile mammogram services to rural communities... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:34:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed formal charges against Cameron White, 19, on Monday, charging him with second-degree murder and armed criminal... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:18:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY- According to Missouri KidsFirst, almost one in ten kids will be sexually abused by the time they are... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Relatives react to shooting death of 13-year-old boy
UPDATE: Relatives react to shooting death of 13-year-old boy
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:15:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to the hospital in relation to a weapons offense Sunday morning, according to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6am 43°
7am 42°
8am 44°
9am 47°