Cyber Harassment Trial Continues

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- Trial continues in the first case under Missouri's cyber harassment law. Forty-one-year-old Elizabeth Thrasher is charged with felony harassment. Her trial began Wednesday in St. Charles County.

Prosecutors allege Thrasher posted a 17-year-old girl's personal information and photos on Craigslist in retaliation for a dispute she had with the girl. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defense attorney Mike Kielty said his client was standing up for her daughters and used information that was already available on the Internet.

The cyber harassment law was drafted in response to the suicide of another St. Charles County girl, Megan Meier, in a case that drew international attention.