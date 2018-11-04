Cyber Sex Laws Under Review

The computer can be a window to a whole new world for children.Six-year-old, Jenny Bor and her friend Leslie are online nearly everyday.

Leslie's father Chris watches his daughter closely between clicks.

"We try to look for websites that are obviously geared towards children. She spends a lot of time on Barbie.com and things like that," said Chris Bor.

A bi-partisan proposed law sponsored by Cole and Platte County prosecutors could put online predators who seek kids behind bars for five to 30 years.If the bill becomes law online predators could see jail time for simply typing a few words.Even the attempt to get a child to meet them could land them in jail.

"When there is an enticement of a child through the internet, the bottom line is, is that it is an invasion of your home, I mean it violates your home. And so therefore it deserves a very, very harsh punishment," said

If the bill is passed guilty offenders will not get the possibility of probation or early release.Lawmakers moved the bill ahead on their agenda.They could debate it this week.