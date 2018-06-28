Cyclists show up despite rain for river festival bike tour

BOONVILLE - Despite morning rain, about 25 riders showed up for the 22nd annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts bike tour in Boonville Saturday.

M.L. Cauthon, who organized the event through Friends of Historic Boonville, said the expected group of over one hundred cyclists didn't show up because of the rain, but that didn't stop several from taking on the ride.

The course runs south from Boonville through Prairie Home and Wooldridge before returning to Boonville.

The weather was a particular challenge this year, said Cauthon. Rain caused the group to call off rest stops, usually placed every 10 miles.

Cauthon said the event is unique for Boonville, bringing an interesting sport to a town that doesn't often see these types of events.

Cauthon said the event is fun for participants, particularly this year for a couple celebrating their 39th anniversary. He said each year the couple aims to take a bike ride that is as long in miles as they have been married in years. The 42 mile bike ride, Cauthon said, was good enough for the "anniversary couple" this year.

Funds from the bike ride go to help fund the Missouri River Festival of the Arts, which starts Aug. 21 in Boonville. This will be the festival's 39th year.