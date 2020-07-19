Cyclists, skaters plan protest in Columbia for Saturday evening

COLUMBIA - Cyclists, skaters and anyone with wheels are rolling down Columbia streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Part rally, part demonstration and part tour, the event will showcase Columbia’s vibrant subcultures for an important cause," a news release said.

The protest begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday July 18 at the intersection of Rogers Street, Paris Road and College Avenue, the release said.

People will end the protest at the Columbia police station.

The release said everyone will either lie down, take a knee or raise a fist for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor the death of George Floyd.

The protest will go through MU's campus, parts of the African-American Heritage Trail and downtown Columbia, the release said.

People's Defense, PedNET, Cyclex, Walts Bike Shop, PACE Children's Theatre and the Mid-Missouri John Brown Gun Club have all supported the protest by donating supplies and time.

There will also be a rally at Speakers' Circle along the way.