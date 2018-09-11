Cyclones Twist Victory Away from Tigers

Megan Ronhovde tied the game late in the second half, and teammates Amanda Nisleit and Heather Ezell drained crucial 3-pointers to lead ISU. Four Cyclones scored in double digits, led by Ronhovde's 20. Missouri's Christelle N'Garsanet led all scorers with 24 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. LaToya Bond was the only other Missouri player in double digits with 16 points.The Tigers face long-time rival Kansas in Mizzou Arena at 3:00 p.m. this Saturday. MU is 16-5 (6-3 Big 12), while KU is 14-7 (3-7 Big 12).