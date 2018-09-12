D.A.R.E Fights Against Teen Violence

The number of juvenile homicides have been increasing, but programs like D.A.R.E. helps.

"It's not just about drugs, D.A.R.E. is not only about drugs," said Cape Girardeau D.A.R.E. officer, Al Spencer.

Phil Chalmers is an expert on teen homicide, and speaks about it all over the country. Chalmers says he has interviewed hundreds of teen killers and has found a common thread among all of them.

"The number one cause is unstable family or bullying at school. Number two is fascination with violent entertainment, so the more violent our culture gets, the more violent our kids our going to be, " said Chalmers.

Chalmers says the problem is becoming more prevalent throughout the country.

"These kids don't look like killers. They're getting younger, and they're getting more violent," said Chalmers.

Chalmers says it is vital that people in the community, like D.A.R.E officers continue to do their part in preventing all crime by keeping their eyes and ears open.