D.C. Christmas Tree Makes Stop in Columbia

COLUMBIA - People in Mid-Missouri got a sneak peek of what Christmas is like at the nation's capital thanks to the capital Christmas tree tour stop in Columbia on November 21. The tree is making it's way from Wyoming to Washington D.C.

People came to the Holiday Inn Select parking lot to catch a glimpse, touch and a smell of the tree. They also signed their names and left messages on the trailer's tarp.

Fans brought out their families and took picture of the special visit. The tree is traveling on a double flatbed truck in a custom cradle that will prevent damage. When the tree arrives in D.C., Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will officially light it.