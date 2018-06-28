Dade County Still Seeking Escaped Inmate

GREENFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Officers from several agencies are searching for a man who escaped from a southwest Missouri county jail.



The Dade County sheriff's office says 23-year-old William Korry Smith remained at large Tuesday afternoon, a day after he broke out by faking an emergency and overpowering a jailer.



Smith was being held on suspicion of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.



The sheriff's department said Smith may have had help with the escape. Officials found a cellphone that appears to have been smuggled into the jail and showed recent communication between Smith and a woman just before the escape.



The jail is located in Greenfield, about 60 miles northwest of Springfield.