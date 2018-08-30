Dairy Farmers of America moving HQ from Missouri to Kansas

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's largest private company is moving from Missouri to Kansas after its new, $30 million headquarters in the Village West area of Wyandotte County is completed.

Dairy Farmers of America is owned by 15,000 dairy farmers nationwide and had $18 billion in revenues last year. Farmers promote milk and export dairy products and powders to nearly 50 countries through the DFA.

The Kansas City Star reports the company was formed in 1998 and has leased 72,000 square feet near Kansas City International Airport since then. The new building will be 100,000 square feet with an open floor plan to house the cooperative's 325 employees.

DFA spokeswoman Monica Massey says the decision was made after looking at all options based on its commitment to remain in the metropolitan area.