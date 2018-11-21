Dairy Queen confirms data breach, including 5 mid-Missouri stores

NEW YORK (AP) - Dairy Queen says that its payment systems were breached by hackers who may have gained access to customer names, credit and debit card numbers and expiration dates.

The ice cream and fast food chain says 395 of its stores around the country were affected. The data breach happened between August and September.

Dairy Queen says it worked with law enforcement authorities and credit card companies to investigate the breach. It says there's no evidence Social Security numbers, personal identification numbers or email addresses were accessed. The Edina, Minnesota-based company is offering customers free identity repair services.

According a list on the Dairy Queen website, five Mid-Missouri branches have been affected. Those stores include:

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on North Business Highway 5 in Camdenton

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Business Loop 70 East in Columbia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Forum Boulevard in Columbia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on South Limit Avenue in Sedalia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Saline J Highway in Nelson

The Dairy Queen website has a complete list with all affected stores.

A number of retailers, including Home Depot, Target and Michael's have been the target of cyber attacks in the past year.