Dairy Queen data breach concerns customers

COLUMBIA - Some Mid-Missourians' financial data is at risk for at least the fifth time in the past year.

On Friday, KOMU 8 News learned of five Dairy Queen Grill and Chill locations that were affected by a nation-wide data breach.

For most of the country, including mid-Missouri, personal information was at risk from early August to early September. Consumers were not informed until October 9.

"Dairy Queen should have notified us," said Emma Armontrout, a Dairy Queen customer. "I frequently used my debit card here. I'll have to contact my bank and see if any transactions have occurred."

The following mid-Missouri Dairy Queen locations were affected:

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on North Business Highway 5 in Camdenton

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Business Loop 70 East in Columbia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Forum Boulevard in Columbia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on South Limit Avenue in Sedalia

DQ GRILL & CHILL RESTAURANT on Saline J Highway in Nelson

Misty Burkemper, lives right behind the Dairy Queen on Forum Boulevard. She says the data breach isn't the first to potentially affect her.

"These breaches are concerning to me, especially since it's happened to me before," Burkemper said. "I had to get a whole new card, go through the process of getting declined. I'm almost thinking it's going to happen again."

Dairy Queen isn't the first national retailer to be affected by cyber attacks. Home Depot, Jimmy John's, Target and Michael's have also been the target of cyber attacks in the past year.

The Better Business Bureau offered the following tips for those concerned their data may be at risk: