Dale Carnegie Inducted into Missouri Hall of Fame

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY- Self-improvement teacher Dale Carnegie is the newest member of the Hall of Famous Missourians. A bronze bust of Carnegie was dedicated today at the state Capitol. Carnegie is famous for his best-selling book, "How to Win Friends and Influence People." He was a native of Maryville and attended Warrensburg State Teachers College -- now known as Central Missouri State Unviersity. Although he died in 1955, Carnegie's influence continues. The firm Dale Carnegie Training has trainers and offices in around 75 counties and boasts of training more than seven million people worldwide.