Dale Earnhardt Jr. cruises to 1st Talladega win since 2004

By: The Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. cruised to his first win of the season at an old familiar place that has always been good to his family.

Earnhardt won Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in front of an adoring crowd that gave him a rousing ovation as he pumped his fist outside the car window during a slow victory lap.

NASCAR's most popular driver picked up the checkered flag and waived as he savored his trip around the track and into victory lane.

It is Earnhardt's sixth victory at Talladega - but first since 2004.

His late father won 10 times at the Alabama track.

Jimmie Johnson finished second as Hendrick Motorsports dominated the race. Paul Menard was third and Ryan Blaney was a surprising fourth.