Dallas County Dog Breeder sued over conditions at kennels

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel of Dallas County for violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.

Inspections that began in October of 2018 showed recurring violations of the Act, including buildup of feces in enclosures, loose or bloody stool found in enclosures, algae or debris filled water, inadequate veterinary care, dogs observed with thin body condition, unidentified dogs, and more.

Earlier this month, the Compliance Administrator for the American Kennel Club alerted the Department of Agriculture to concerns witnessed by their own staff.

Inspections by the Missouri Department of Agriculture found multiple continued infractions and sustained substandard conditions.

“Despite multiple inspections, missed inspections, and official letters of warning from the Department of Agriculture, Cory Mincey and Puppy Love Kennel have shown that they cannot responsibly breed or care for dogs,” said Attorney General Schmitt in a release. According to the referral letter sent by the Department of Agriculture, Ms. Mincey repeatedly failed to make her facilities and animals available for inspection, sometimes preemptively canceling inspections. Minor violations were corrected during the inspections, but because of the recurring violations and Ms. Mincey’s unavailability, multiple official letters of warning were issued by the Department of Agriculture.

“Unfortunately, actions of breeders like Puppy Love Kennel and Cory Mincey cast those responsible breeders in a bad light," said Schmitt.