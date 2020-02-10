Dallas defeats St. Louis in overtime
ST. LOUIS - The Blues lost their second straight game Saturday night falling to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.
In a high scoring first period St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of two goals from Colton Parayko. Dallas got one back before the end of the period off of a power play goal scored by Jamie Benn.
Stars left wing Roope Hintz tied things up in the second period scoring off of another power play. Hintz completed the comeback for the Stars picking up his second goal of the night in overtime sealing the 3-2 Dallas victory.
The Blues will look to overcome this two game losing skid when they travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks Tuesday night.
