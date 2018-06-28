Dallas' Free NYE Celebration Expects Record Crowd

DALLAS - One of the largest New Years Eve celebrations, Big D NYE, closed several busy streets downtown as organizers expected a crowd of more than 35,000 people to its seventh celebration.

"We like to call it the Times Square of the Southwest," executive director of Big D NYE Dave Brown said.

Five bands played for the crowd while ringing in the new year. Delta Rae, Green River Ordinance, The Tontons, Fifty Dollar Dynasty and DJ Ro Parrish Fireworks played for the 35,000 person crowd. Fireworks went off at midnight to break in the new year.

"Literally hundreds of people put in thousands of hours to make this a special event and we do it for the pride it gives us giving back to the community. We really feel like we've done something special for our city," Brown said.

Brown also said the event is unique because it's a great way for up and coming bands to get their start.