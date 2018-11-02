Dam leak closes park in St. Charles County

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A leak in a dam forced officials in St. Charles County to close a park.

The dam holds back water in a private lake near Camp Creek County Park in northwest St. Charles County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the leak is about two miles from the 600-acre park, northwest of Wentzville, which was closed as a precaution.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is dealing with the leak.