Damage Assessments Done, Rebuilding Costs Unknown

Officials say more then 3,200 homes were damaged or destroyed, ten people killed and 99 injured. State emergency officials still don't know how much the damage will cost. Matt Barton is a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Insurance. He says the state is awaiting estimated losses from the top 25 insurance companies. People in another 27 counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance. Last week residents of nine counties were made eligible for the funds.