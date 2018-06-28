Damage Estimate to Joplin Schools at $151M

JOPLIN (AP) - The estimated cost of repairing or replacing tornado-damaged schools in the Joplin School District has climbed to $151 million. Superintendent C.J. Huff and his administrative team met Friday with Gov. Jay Nixon and his team, as well as insurance adjusters, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and representatives with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

The Joplin Globe reports that Chris Nicastro, Missouri commissioner of education, also was part of the discussion. The officials determined that the school district's buildings sustained about $151 million in damage. Immediately after the tornado, Huff had put the estimate at between $80 million and $100 million. On Thursday, he updated the estimate to between $125 million and $150 million.