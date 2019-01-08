Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft

COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became a little less crowded on Monday afternoon, as junior running back Damarea Crockett declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Crockett began his career with Missouri with a 1,062 yard campaign as a true freshman. However, after starting just seven games in his sophomore season, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

In 2018, Crockett split time in the backfield with Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree. Despite the shared time, the junior still managed 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

Crockett did not play with the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl, despite practicing with the squad in Memphis in the days leading up to the game. He finishes his Missouri career with 2,252 yards and 21 touchdowns.