Dance Festival Brings Culture to MU

7 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 06 2010 Oct 6, 2010 Wednesday, October 06, 2010 10:08:41 PM CDT October 06, 2010 in News

COLUMBIA - The Dance and Recreation Association at MU hosted the second annual Columbia Dance Festival on Tuesday.

More than 150 people came to watch 10 different groups perform a variety of dances from swing to African style. Many of the dances related to history and culture.

The event was held with the goal of creating a global dance scene at MU.

