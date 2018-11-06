Dance Marathon Raises Over $150,000 for Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students danced for 13.1 hours at the annual Mizzou Dance Marathon on Saturday and raised $152,402.44 for the MU Children’s Hospital.

The Mizzou Dance Marathon is now the largest student-run philanthropy on its campus. The organization makes a $75,000 yearly pledge to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to support the hematogloy/oncology department, the music therapy program, part-time teacher’s salaries and the TeleHealth Loving Care program.

Donations for this year's marathon ranked 18th in the nation amongst dance marathon events that support 150 Children’s Miracle Network Hospital programs.